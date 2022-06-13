Wycombe Wanderers stopper David Stockdale emerged as a free transfer target last week as Wednesday boss Darren Moore seeks to find a replacement for last season’s loanee number one Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who has returned to his parent club Burnley.
Stockdale, 36, won the League One golden glove last season as Wycombe reached the final of the play-offs.
And The Star can now reveal that the club have agreed personal terms in principle with the veteran keeper, with a medical scheduled for early this week.
Yorkshire-born Stockdale played every League One match for Wycombe last season – one of only five players to play every minute of the campaign – keeping 18 clean sheets along the way.
Wycombe had offered the goalkeeper a new deal to stay on at Adams Park, but Stockdale looks set to seal a switch to S6 barring any late hitches with the deal.
He is known to be a big personality and his signing would add further experience to a side hoping to achieve automatic promotion to the Championship this time out.
Stockdale has played at every level of English football from the Premier League to the National League and while at Fulham received an England call-up in 2011 from Fabio Capello, though he never made an appearance.
This comes after The Star revealed that personal terms had been agreed with AFC Wimbledon centre-half Ben Heneghan and in a week where Wednesday are hoping to get things moving in the transfer market in time for the players to report for pre-season training on June 20.