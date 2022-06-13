Wycombe Wanderers stopper David Stockdale emerged as a free transfer target last week as Wednesday boss Darren Moore seeks to find a replacement for last season’s loanee number one Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who has returned to his parent club Burnley.

Stockdale, 36, won the League One golden glove last season as Wycombe reached the final of the play-offs.

And The Star can now reveal that the club have agreed personal terms in principle with the veteran keeper, with a medical scheduled for early this week.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper David Stockdale looks set to sign for Sheffield Wednesday.

Yorkshire-born Stockdale played every League One match for Wycombe last season – one of only five players to play every minute of the campaign – keeping 18 clean sheets along the way.

Wycombe had offered the goalkeeper a new deal to stay on at Adams Park, but Stockdale looks set to seal a switch to S6 barring any late hitches with the deal.

He is known to be a big personality and his signing would add further experience to a side hoping to achieve automatic promotion to the Championship this time out.

Stockdale has played at every level of English football from the Premier League to the National League and while at Fulham received an England call-up in 2011 from Fabio Capello, though he never made an appearance.