Shock transfer saga set to end as Sheffield Wednesday look to bring new players in

The Star understands that Argentine club Atlético Talleres are set to end their pursuit of Owls forward Josh Windass in this window after a brief transfer back-and-forth saw Wednesday reject a six-figure bid last month.

Reports in South America suggested the club’s interest in Windass would see them return with another bid but that has not materialised.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

And with the Argentine season having kicked off, sources have told The Star as things stand it seems unlikely Talleres will continue in their attempts to sign Windass – in this transfer window at least.

The transfer back-and-forth has been played out publicly, with senior Talleres figures – including manager Pedro Caixinha, Windass’ former boss at Glasgow Rangers – speaking openly about the potential deal in the press.

It is understood that neither Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri or manager Darren Moore were keen on letting Windass go, with the former Wigan Athletic man key to Moore’s plans this season.

His last campaign was decimated by injury, but it is hoped the 28-year-old will be a central figure in the Owls’ side this time out.

Wednesday have a year’s option on the contract Windass signed last August, meaning there are effectively two years remaining on his current deal.

The Owls will no doubt be pleased for both club and player to be able move on from the distraction as the club attempt to add to their squad sooner rather than later ahead of a return to pre-season training on June 20.

Wednesday have identified transfer targets all over the field and will have their work cut out over the next few weeks after a great deal of last season’s squad moved on or went back to their parent clubs.