Sheffield Wednesday signing draws closer as defender agrees personal terms

The 28-year-old centre back was a mainstay for the Dons in the season just gone, and attracted the eye of Darren Moore as he looks to bolster his defence following a number of exits at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Now, with Heneghan’s current deal set to expire in a couple of weeks, The Star understands that Heneghan has now agreed personal terms with the Owls ahead of his prospective move to Hillsborough.

The defender will only be able to officially sign on July 1st once his deal with Wimbledon has come to an end, but indications are that – any surprises aside – he has agreed to play in blue and white next season.

Heneghan is a no-nonsense centre back who was top of the charts in clearances in League One last season, and his strong statistics when it comes to aerial duels will also have been a reason why he attracted attention from Moore – who is eager to trim the amount of goals the Owls concede from set pieces in 2022/23.

The former Blackpool man has played over 130 games in the third tier in his career so far, and missed just five matches last season.

Wednesday are due to return for preseason on June 20th as the work begins for the upcoming campaign, and it remains to be seen at this point whether any fresh faces will indeed be present when they get back to Middlewood Road.