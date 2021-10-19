Sheffield Wednesday player ratings: A disappointing point on lacklustre evening at Cambridge United

One to remember? Far, far from it Here are our player ratings..

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 6

Made a couple of vital interventions in the first half in nightmareish swirling wind. Tidy enough. Distribution off.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday's Lewis Wing battles for a ball against Cambridge United.

Liam Palmer – 6

Coped well defensively and crept forward to have a close-range header brilliantly clawed over by Cambridge keeper Mitov. Yellow carded in frustration late on.

Chey Dunkley – 5

Got away with one that flew across him early doors, won a couple of headers but was one of many Wednesday players whose touch was off.

Dominic Iorfa – 5

Not one of his more composed efforts. Struggled as a few did in the wind and was unusually short on the ball.

Marvin Johnson – 6

Aim seemed off a touch early doors but he settled in on the ball and provided an outlet. Hit the post in the second half.

Jack Hunt – 6

Offered a constant outlet but when it came to it he was largely ineffective going forward ave for one first half cross. Taken off for Mide Shodipo as Moore reshuffled things in the second half.

Barry Bannan – 6

Cut a frustrated figure throughout and while he was largely ineffective in a poor Wednesday first half, he played with a snarl in the second and created a couple of chances.

Lewis Wing – 4

Seemed keen to get closer to those in front of him but his touch was way off. Missed a chance to put Gregory through in the first half and miskicked a belting chance not long after. An evening he would much rather forget, you suspect. Hooked before the hour.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – 7

Twisted a turned his way into a chance but struck the post. Looked lively but faded in and out until a well-taken goal that woke Wednesday up late on.

Callum Paterson – 5

Overcame a couple of knocks to the head early doors. Was yellow carded in mysterious circumstances midway through the first half. Put himself about but couldn’t quite get into things. Hooked before the hour.

Lee Gregory – 6

Came close with a couple of efforts and bounded around. Is he becoming Wednesday’s most important player.

SUBS

Saido Berahino – 7

On for Callum Paterson on 58 minutes. Moved around and offered something different, not least when he flicked one into Dele-Bashiru’s path for the equaliser.

Dennis Adeniran – 6

On for Wing on 58 minutes. Offered legs in midfield, produced some nice touches but failed to make the impact he would have liked.

Olamide Shodipo – N/A