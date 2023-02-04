Sheffield Wednesday are top of League One after after a huge victory over Plymouth Argyle.

Darren Moore wanted his team to play the game not the occasion – they did both.

It felt like a big one, with fans lining Penistone Road in the build-up and an almighty ‘Hi Ho Silver Lining’ preceding the kick off – and there was a play-off-esque vibe to this league encounter.

And Wednesday started brightly. From the off they pressed well, forced Plymouth into early errors, and wasted absolutely no time in taking the lead. It took just seven minutes for Callum Paterson to fire home from close range, finishing off a lovely ball into the box from in-form midfield man, Will Vaulks.

There was no holding back after taking the lead either, Moore’s side weren’t prepared to sit on the one goal and continued to ask questions. If it wasn’t for the brilliance of Michael Cooper tipping an Aden Flint effort onto the post, it would’ve been two not long after.

The impressive Argyle goalkeeper wouldn’t feature much more though, a collision Josh Windass forcing Steven Schumacher into his second forced substitution in the opening 45. Dan Scarr had been the first.

Both teams seemed to settle down as the half went on – and the hosts felt comfortable, keeping them at arm’s length in a mature opening stanza.

Callum Paterson scored Sheffield Wednesday's opener against Plymouth Argyle. (Steve Ellis)

Tempers began to flare early in the second half, with players and fans alike getting increasingly frustrated with the officiating, and ‘Pato’ was booked for dissent in what would unfortunately prove to be his last act.

The Scot dropped like a stone chasing down a Pilgrims attack, and was swiftly replaced by Jack Hunt. Looked worryingly like a hamstring injury.

And it stayed feisty. Tackles were flying in, the whistle kept going, and the frustration was visible on the pitch – and audible from the stands.

Nothing quite gets Hillsborough up like perceived poor officiating, so when George Byers had one ruled out very, very late in the second half it certainly didn’t help things.

Neither did the 10 minutes added, but through strength of will, loads of fight, and oodles of desire, they held on. Job well and truly done.

Quite the afternoon for Pato

There were a few raised eyebrows when Paterson was named as Wednesday’s right wingback, but he silenced any doubters early doors, and it wasn’t just his goal either.

He finished well, but it was his overall play that stood out. He won headers, won tackles, and was heavily involved in so much of the Owls’ good work.

It was such a shame to see him go off with what looked like a bad injury – everyone’s hoping it’s nothing too serious.

What a crowd

It was a very impressive effort from both sets of fans, with over 33,000 turning up at Hillsborough for this third-tier fixture. Not many leagues in the world can boast that kind of crowd at this level.

And when they wanted to be, they were loud. Very, very loud.

A look below

