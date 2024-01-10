Talks stall as Sheffield Wednesday pursue another new arrival

Sheffield Wednesday remain in conversation about midfielder, Conor Coventry, however it’s thought that discussions have now stalled somewhat.

The Star reported previously that the Owls were talking to West Ham United and the player about the potential of a permanent move that would see Coventry trade London for Sheffield this month, however Danny Röhl’s outfit aren’t the only ones showing interest.

It has become apparent that the 23-year-old’s future does lie away from the Hammers as he goes in search of more regular game time elsewhere, and Charlton Athletic are said to be very keen on trying to organise a switch closer to home for the Republic of Ireland youth international.

It’s understood that – as things stand – it’s proving difficult for the involved parties to come to a mutual agreement, and a decision has not yet been made as the midfielder and his current club weigh up their options ahead of any proposed move.

The Owls have made just the one signing in January so far, bringing in James Beadle from Brighton & Hove Albion on loan, however they’re making progress in a deal to land Iké Ugbo until the end of the season and there are also other options that Röhl and the club’s recruitment team are pursuing.