Talks progressing with Sheffield Wednesday keen to tie down midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday are keen to keep Jay Glover at the club going into next season, and it’s understood that talks are progressing well.

The 20-year-old midfielder made strides in 2022/23, being handed his senior debut against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup before also making a couple of appearances in the Papa John’s Trophy as Darren Moore called upon some of the club’s younger players.

Glover, a central midfielder by trade, has also spent plenty of time training with the first team, with the hope that he will be able to improve his game whilst working alongside the likes of Barry Bannan, George Byers, Will Vaulks and Co.

The club confirmed recently that they’d offered him a new deal to keep him at Middlewood Road next season, and The Star understands that discussions have been positive up to now with all parties keen to get something wrapped up by the end of the month.

Moore has explained previously what he likes about the young midfield man, who has also played as a right wing back, saying before, “We like Jay because he’s always been one of those edging forward. When he trains in the first team and he’s around the U21s there’s a consistency in his approach. When he’s stepped into the first team he’s shown a level of maturity, speed and power to his game that has been really second to none.

“We look at Jay, and feel that - even though he’s part of the first team and U21s - a sustained loan next season at a much higher level will be good for him and his development.

“He’s somebody we’ll get back in preseason, and I feel like preseason will be important for him in that first team environment - we felt it was good to keep him on board and keep him going for another season.”

Jay Glover made his Sheffield Wednesday debut against Rochdale - he's now been offered a new contract. (Steve Ellis)

Wednesday are due back a couple of weeks, and with the squad depleted following a host of exits over the summer Glover will certainly be a part of things as Moore and his side prepare for their Championship return in 2023/24.