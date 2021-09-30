Talks ongoing as Sheffield Wednesday look to wrap up deal for Owls goalscorer

The Star reported recently that the Owls were keen to extend the Scotsman’s stay at S6, and had opened up discussions with the player and his representatives after he entered into the last year of his current deal at the club.

Darren Moore has since gone to confirm that Paterson is one of a couple of players that they’re hoping to tie down, not long after they wrapped up deals for the likes of fan favourites, Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa.

The versatile 26-year-old got his 10th Wednesday goal earlier this week as he rifled home a tremendous strike against Wigan Athletic - a goal that proved to be the winner at the DW Stadium as Moore’s side got back to winning ways – and was praised for his role as a number 10 in behind Lee Gregory.

And with five assists to his name as well, ‘Pato’ has now directly contributed to 15 goals in 52 appearances in Owls colours - a pretty decent record considering their struggles in the Championship last time out.

Paterson has previously stated that he’d relish the chance to stick around in Sheffield and put down some roots in England after his spell in Wales with Cardiff City came to an end – and The Star understands that things could be finalised in the coming weeks if all goes to plan.

The Wigan clash was Paterson’s first start in a month, but he insists that it’s a team game and was happy to play his part when called upon, telling the media, "It is not nice to be left out, especially for a run of games when the team aren't winning, but we are all a big squad and we have got to share our time.

"It's a team game. There are 32 players to pick from and not everyone can play. Somebody has got to be left out and unfortunately it has been me for the last few weeks.

"Hopefully I did a good enough against Wigan to be selected in the future."