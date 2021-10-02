Darren Moore quizzed on fan frustrations and Sheffield Wednesday penalty shouts

Callum Paterson felt Sheffield Wednesday should have had a penalty.

The Owls looked to have secured a point at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon after Callum Paterson cancelled out Cameron Brannagan’s opening goal – however they fell at the death thanks to a last-ditch goal from The U’s top scorer, James Henry.

It was a result that saw Wednesday lose their unbeaten record at home for the season, and means they end the weekend as close to the relegation zone as they are to the automatic promotion places.

When asked if he could understand the frustrations of supporters after their indifferent start to the campaign, Moore told The Star, “100%, yeah… Of course I can understand the fans’ frustrations. But we keep working, and we’ll continue to work. I can understand the fans’ frustration, and I don’t need them to tell me because as the manager it’s also what I want (to win games). I’m trying to work hard in terms of getting a formula and team – but at the same time, every game is a different hurdle.

“I know what this league is about, and what we have to do is be ready for them. 10 games in we can look back and analyse it, but today we have to review what’s happened this week and – with 36 games ahead of us – there’s still a lot of football to be played. We have to get back to the drawing board.”

He did say, however, that his players should have had at least one penalty in the game, adding, “We had a couple of penalty claims – I won’t want to say much myself, because I haven’t seen them – but Callum was adamant that it was a push. I can’t comment though, because I’d just be saying what the players have said, but I do believe him. If he says it was a push, I believe it was a push. But before I pass comment, I’d like to see it myself.”