The Star reported recently that the talented teenager was on the England youth radar after impressing with Wednesday’s U18s and also stepping up into their U23 side, and now it’s been confirmed that he’s part of Ryan Garry’s squad for a trip to Marbella this month.

Hall and his new U18 teammates will take on Norway and Russia on October 7th and 11th, and he’ll be hoping that he’ll get the chance to show what he’s capable of in a side mainly made up of players playing in the academies of top-flight English clubs.

The shot-stopper, who hails from Worksop, has been with the Owls academy since the age of six, and he’ll be hoping that his trip away this month can help him take some more steps to reaching the next level of his game.

The full England U18s squad is as follows:

Jack Hall (Sheffield Wednesday), Charlie Setford (Ajax), Max Thompson (Newcastle United), Harvey Araujo (Fulham), Elijah Campbell (Everton), James Clarridge (Nottingham Forest), Brodi Hughes (Chelsea), Jadel Katongo (Manchester City), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Joshua Robinson (Arsenal), Zak Sturge (Brighton & Hove Albion), Samuel Braybrooke (Leicester City), Lewis Hall (Chelsea), Samuel Mather (Manchester United), Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace), Michael Olakigbe (Fulham), Silko Thomas (Chelsea), Charlie Webster (Chelsea), Oakley Cannonier (Liverpool), Zak Emmerson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Daniel Gore (Manchester United), Sonny Perkins (West Ham United), Jude Soonsup-Bell (Chelsea).