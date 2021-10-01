Presence of two new faces at Sheffield Wednesday confirmed after duo spend time with Owls first team

The Star revealed earlier this week that 20-year-old Onen and 23-year-old Woods had turned out for Wednesday’s U23s in a Professional Development League encounter against Coventry City, with the former going on to set up Basile Zottos’ goal in the 1-1 draw.

Moore explained today that a decision hasn’t been made on either of the players yet, but did confirm that they’d trained with the first team before preparations for this weekend’s game began.

He told The Star today, “They were more looked upon more for the first team than the U23s… I know they’re young, but they were two players that were identified in preseason, but now things have settled down it’s given us the opportunity to have them in to have a look.

“We wanted them in for a full week or 10 days, which they’ve done, and they had a game with the U23s. We may consider another game if we think it’s needed, because I think it’s right to try and do that to have a good look at them. No decision has been made yet, and if we do make a decision then we can be clearer with the situation.

“They trained with the first team for a bit, but obviously with our game they’ve gone home now because we’re preparing. But we’re looking at next week possibly having them back up with us.”

Onen is an attacking midfielder, while Woods is a centre back.

Sam Woods has been on trial at Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images)