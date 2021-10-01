Crisis? What crisis? – Callum Paterson wants Sheffield Wednesday to build on huge Wigan Athletic win

An impressive victory over then league leaders meant the Owls climbed up to ninth place on the table, just two points from the Play-Off places and four points from the top two, and tomorrow they have the chance to leapfrog a couple more of their third-tier counterparts.

Wednesday’s four-game winless run has now become a three-game unbeaten streak, and Paterson insists that there’s no reason to start panicking just yet.

He told the media, “There’s been critics, there always will be, but we’ve not been losing that many games… It’s too early for talk of a crisis or anything like that, we’re high up in the league and it’s all fine and well. We won tonight, and hopefully we can build on that in the future.

“We’re not far off - a few wins and we could be top of the league. So it’s good to be in touching distance. There were some big results, and thankfully we got the three points.”

Meanwhile, when asked about the current mood at the club, ‘Pato’ spoke highly of the group as they continue to gel, saying, “The mood has always been good. It’s really early in the season, so there’s no reason to be panicking or changing this and that. We’re bonding as a team - there’s a lot to choose from - and the machine is starting to work.”

If the machine can click into gear again on Saturday, the fans could be in for a treat.

Callum Paterson wants Sheffield Wednesday to kick on now.