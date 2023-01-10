One of the many players linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday this transfer window has completed a loan switch to the Championship.

Highly-rated Everton forward Tom Cannon has signed for Preston North End – managed by former Owls striker Ryan Lowe – and will remain there until the end of the season.

Reports in the national media had suggested Wednesday were ‘leading the race’ to bring Cannon on board amid plenty of interest from both the second and third tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton's Tom Cannon has signed on loan at Preston North End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But on Friday Wednesday boss Darren Moore told The Star last week that no approach had been made for the youngster – or indeed any other player at that time – though enquiries would be lodged with clubs early this week.

Republic of Ireland youth international Cannon is hotly-tipped for big things having made his Premier League debut in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seems Wednesday’s interest was there but wasn’t all that burning given the attacking resources in the building at S6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls are on a remarkable run of form and just 10 days into the transfer window are yet to make a winter addition. Moore has made it clear any changes to the squad will be tweaks rather than anything wholesale.

Speaking ahead of the Newcastle clash, Moore made clear there was nothing imminent on transfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What we are going to be doing is enquiring about one or two players we feel can help us,” he said. “At the moment that will be an enquiry, where they go with it, I wouldn’t know yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad