Bowen was appointed as the Dons’ new manager this week after they decided to part ways with Mark Robinson, and has begun work immediately as he seeks to get off to a winning start at Hillsborough this coming Saturday.

The former Reading manager comes on board with former Arsenal and Chelsea coach Eddie Niedzwiecki – who also worked with him at the Royals – and he’s eager to hit the ground running if possible.

Bowen told Wimbledon’s official website, “I am deeply honoured to have been offered this position… I fully understand what’s at stake and what needs to be done over the remaining seven games. Take my word for it, we will all be doing everything possible to keep this proud club in League One.”

“We are excited to be welcoming such experienced and respected coaches at this stage in the season.”

Meanwhile, the club’s interim chair, Mick Buckley, said of the appointment, “Mark understands the enormity of the job ahead. In many respects it speaks volumes for his character and personality that he is willing to take on this challenge with so much at stake.

“We can only do everything we possibly can to support him to the hilt and I’m confident that’s exactly what our fans will be doing on Saturday and for our forthcoming home game against Charlton on Tuesday.”