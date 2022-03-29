The Owls skipper has been almost ever-present for the club this season as he enjoys his best goalscoring campaign in Wednesday colours, and he’s determined to help put right the wrongs of last season by helping them secure promotion back to the Championship.

At 32-years-old the midfielder is no longer in his youth as a footballer, and while he’s still got plenty of years left out on the pitch, he says the idea of being a manager or coach at Hillsborough in the future is something that has been spoken about.

But though he does see himself as a coach in the future, he says that there’s a reason why he hasn’t started doing his coaching badges just yet.

“It will be something that I’ll do,” Bannan explained to The Star. “But I think I’ve got some good years ahead of me yet… I’m quite good on the injury side of things - I train every day and play every game.

“I don’t really want to get into the coaching side of things at the minute because - from speaking to people - I don’t want to look at training sessions from a coach’s point of view and questions them. I’d rather just focus on my football.

“When the time comes for me to retire, that’s when I’ll start to look into that side of it.

“I hope that I can do that here, it’s something that me and my family have spoken about. It’d be great to be involved here as a coach or a manager in the future - but I’ve got a lot of years left in me, I think.”

Bannan is expected to start at the heart of Wednesday’s midfield once again this weekend as Darren Moore’s side take on AFC Wimbledon, and the talented midfielder will be keen to add to his tally of 17 goals and assists from 38 League One games this season.