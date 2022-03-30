The Owls have only lost two games on home soil in League One in the current campaign, conceding a 93rd-minute winner to Oxford United in October and succumbing to a 2-0 defeat against Rotherham United last month despite dominating proceedings in S6.

Wednesday now have seven games left to try and secure a place in the top six before the end of the season, and with three of them to be played at Hillsborough it will be crucial that they keep up their impressive home form – no club in the top four tiers have picked up more points at their own stadium this season (44).

Hunt, who said that it would be a ‘massive underachievement’ if the Owls missed out on the Play-Off places, said over the weekend, “It is tight, and no one is going to win every game until the end of the season, as long as we can get enough wins to get us into the Play-Offs, that is all we care about at the moment and when we are in there then we can hopefully do the business and we believe we can.

“I think our form since December has been good and that’s what we can really take moving forward – that’s the main thing, we look at the bigger picture… Everyone that comes here will have a difficult time with the crowd and with the team that they are playing against.

“We fancy anyone to come here and really struggle against us. It is just another game for us, but we appreciate the support and hopefully, we can get another three points.

“You could argue that we should be undefeated at Hillsborough this year but that’s football – sometimes you do not get what you deserve. So yeah, one game at a time and hopefully we can get in there.”

Jack Hunt and Sheffield Wednesday want to secure a top six spot in League One.

Wednesday face AFC Wimbledon on Saturday as they look to make it five wins from six in South Yorkshire since that defeat to the Millers, and if their current form of 18 goals in five games on home turf continues then they stand a great chance of doing so.