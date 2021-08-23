Table-topping Sheffield Wednesday trio land EFL recognition after Rotherham United win

Wednesday put in a resilient performance at the New York Stadium on Saturday as they saw off their South Yorkshire rivals with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory, however it wasn’t the forwards who gained the plaudits.

It was confirmed on Monday morning that centre back, Chey Dunkley, who kept danger-man Michael Smith quiet in S60, as well as midfield man, Massimo Luongo, had made it into the weekend’s League One Team of the Week for their efforts – which is just reward for the role they played in picking up the victory.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was no place in the XI for penalty hero, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, though, after Doncaster Rover’s Pontus Dahlberg put on a masterclass of his own, saving a penalty and making a number of saves to keep Portsmouth at bay elsewhere in South Yorkshire.

The win, couple with the rest of the weekend’s results, meant that Wednesday went – and stayed – top of the third tier going into the new week, news which will have come as a bit boost to the manager as they go in search of automatic promotion back up into the Championship.

It’s the second consecutive Team of the Week that the Owls have had recognition for their efforts, with Lee Gregory making the XI last week after his winner against Fleetwood Town.