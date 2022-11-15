And as Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive, Manchester United-slamming interview with Piers Morgan fills the national conversation, it got us round to thinking of some of the most memorable Sheffield Wednesday spats of years gone by.
Some were fairly tasty, some were storms in teacups. But with the testosterone and ego of professional football, they're never a million miles away.
Here are just a few of the public rumbles hosted by Wednesday in years gone by..
1. Dejphon Chansiri v Tony Pulis
A modern classic, this. It's fair to say Dejphon Chansiri doesn't suffer fools gladly and he clearly felt strongly enough to lay it all down in public on Pulis' short Owls stint. A 30-minute press conference rant left the world in no uncertain terms as to his feelings towards the Welshman, saying: "He is the worst one in my club and tried to cause a lot of trouble. He was saying if I did not make a decision on his future, he would call in sick. He could damage my club."
Photo: .
2. Danny Wilson / Dave Richards v Paolo Di Canio / Benito Carbone
Danny Wilson's chat with The Star this month suggests scars have healed, but his time in charge of Italian pair Paolo Di Canio and Benito Carbone was a little turbulent, with Wilson damning the two as 'fancy Dan footballers' in a post-match press conference following a League Cup defeat to Cambridge. The pair later left in cut-price deals - Di Canio refusing to return to the country after his 'ref push' debacle and Carbone following a transfer request, with Richards going as far as to say they 'killed the club'.
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Dave Allen v Wednesday fans
Litigation, a refusal to sell shares and an awful lot of swearing - it's fair to say the relationship between former Owls chairman Dave Allen and the club's supporters was a, erm, complex one. Words such as "scum", "yobs" and "cretins" were bandied, one fan was called a "venomous bitch". It was an ugly affair.
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Garry Monk v Pep Clotet
This was a spicy little storm in a teacup, in which then-Owls boss Garry Monk refused to shake the hand of his former assistant and Birmingham successor Pep Clotet. An emotional Monk explained he had been 'stabbed in the back' by the Spaniard. It later emerged part of the ire was down to Birmingham refusing to release Monk's coaching staff to Wednesday. The pair shook hands in the return fixture later in the season.
Photo: Steve Ellis