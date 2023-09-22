News you can trust since 1887
Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday injury news as 4 out and 4 doubts - gallery

The latest team news and injury updates ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s visit to Championship rivals Swansea City.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 18:10 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 19:22 BST

Xisco Munoz will hope to secure his first league win as Sheffield Wednesday manager when the Owls visit Championship rivals Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

Tuesday’s 1-1 home draw with fellow strugglers Middlesbrough means the former Watford boss has taken just two points from his first seven games in charge and his side will travel to Wales sat second from bottom in the Championship table.

Intriguingly, their hosts have also suffered similar struggles and sit just one point and one place above Munoz’s men as Michael Duff also awaits his first win since he was named as successor to Russell Martin during the summer.

Both managers will have some big calls to make as they look to belatedly get off the mark this weekend as they contend with some key absentees and some players struggling for match fitness after suffering injuries in recent weeks.

The Star looks at the latest team news ahead of what already feels like a big game at the wrong end of the Championship table.

The latest team news ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's game at Swansea City.




Recovering from an ankle injury

2. DOUBT: Liam Cullen (Swansea City)




Recovering from fatigue issues

3. DOUBT: Josh Key (Swansea City)




Suspended after receiving a red card at Queens Park Rangers.

4. OUT: Ollie Cooper (Swansea City)







