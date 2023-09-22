Xisco Munoz will hope to secure his first league win as Sheffield Wednesday manager when the Owls visit Championship rivals Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

Tuesday’s 1-1 home draw with fellow strugglers Middlesbrough means the former Watford boss has taken just two points from his first seven games in charge and his side will travel to Wales sat second from bottom in the Championship table.

Intriguingly, their hosts have also suffered similar struggles and sit just one point and one place above Munoz’s men as Michael Duff also awaits his first win since he was named as successor to Russell Martin during the summer.

Both managers will have some big calls to make as they look to belatedly get off the mark this weekend as they contend with some key absentees and some players struggling for match fitness after suffering injuries in recent weeks.

The Star looks at the latest team news ahead of what already feels like a big game at the wrong end of the Championship table.

