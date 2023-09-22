What happened to the last Sheffield Wednesday side to beat Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday last beat Swansea City in 2019 when the Owls won 3-1, here’s what’s happened to that Wednesday team.

Sheffield Wednesday face Swansea City this weekend at the Liberty Stadium.

With Wednesday and Swansea both struggling at the bottom of the league, Saturday’s game could prove to be a crucial one.

Sheffield Wednesday last beat Swansea City in Febuary 2019 when the Owls came away with a 3-1 win at Hillsborough.

Steve Bruce was the manager at the time and Wednesday finished 12th in the Championship that season. The Swans finished 10th just two points ahead of the Owls.

Here is where the Wednesday team that won 3-1 that day are now.

Goalkeeper: Keiren Westwood

Keiren Westwood will go down as a Sheffield Wednesday legend, making 178 appearances for the club over a seven year span.

The 38 year-old is no longer playing after most recently appearing for QPR after leaving Sheffield Wednesday in 2021.

Westwood had played for Carlisle and Coventry between 2004 and 2011. He also earnt 21 caps for Ireland, a very successful career for a Wednesday legend.

Full back: Liam Palmer

Liam Palmer is the first member of the 2019 team that is still a Sheffield Wednesday player. The Scottish full back has been at Hillsborough since 2010 making over 350 appearances. He’s also earned eight caps for Scotland.

Full back: Achraf Lazaar

Lazaar only made four appearances for Wednesday during a season long loan from Newcastle.

The Morroccan full back most recently played for Novara in the third tier of Italian football in 2022 and is now a free agent.

Centre back: Tom Lees

Tom Lees now plays for Huddersfield Town, he’s been there for two years since leaving Wednesday in 2021.

Lees made 249 appearances during his time at Hillsborough.

He was also part of the Huddersfield Town side that made the Championship playoff final in 2022.

Centre back: Michael Hector

Michael Hector’s career has been dominated by loan moves throughout and his Sheffield Wednesday story was no different. Hector was on loan at Wednesday from Chelsea.

He then spent three years at Fulham and the centre back is now playing for Charlton Athletic.

Hector has also made 35 appearances for the Jamaican national team.

Winger: Adam Reach

Adam Reach was at Hillsborough for five years making 209 appearances and scoring 21 goals.

The winger is now at Championship rivals West Brom where he has made 41 appearances since 2021.

Winger: Rolando Aarons

Rolando Aarons was another loanee at Wednesday. He only made nine appearances whilst at Hillsborough.

Aarons was on loan from Newcastle United where he remained until 2021, he’s now at Huddersfield Town where he has played 11 games.

Centre midfield: Sam Hutchinson

Sam Hutchinson was a mainstay of Wednesday’s lineup for six years between 2014 and 2020.

Hutchinson made over 180 appearances for the Owls during two spells with the club after he returned in 2021. He now plays for League One outfit Reading and has made 18 appearances for the Royals.

Centre midfield: Barry Bannan

Barry Bannan is a Wednesday legend. The Scotsman is still a crucial part of Wednesday’s starting XI.

He’s made 330 appearances for Wednesday over an eight year span. The midfielder has scored 29 goals for the Owls.

Striker: Lucas Joao

The Portuguese striker spent four years at Hillsborough where he made 112 appearances scoring 26 goals.

Since leaving Wednesday, Joao had his most successful spell at Reading where he scored 42 goals in 116 goals.

Joao is now at Shanghai Port FC in the Chinese Super League.

Striker: Stephen Fletcher

Stephen Fletcher has been a journeyman striker in his career with plenty of success. The Scottish forward has been at Sunderland, Wednesday and Stoke to name a few.

He scored 36 goals in 124 appearances for the Owls. Fletcher also earnt 39 caps for Scotland scoring 10 goals.