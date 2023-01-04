Macauley Bonne could be set to leave Queens Park Rangers, and The Star understands that he’s made his way onto Sheffield Wednesday’s radar.

The 27-year-old is out-of-favour at QPR this season having played just eight games in the Championship, and reports have stated that they are open to letting him leave in the January transfer window.

With that in mind, it’s thought that his name has been mentioned in S6 as a potential option should they decide to bolster their attacking options this month – however it’s nothing more than that at this point in time.

It may be, however, that the attacker isn’t on the market for much longer anyway though, with Charlton Athletic believed to be looking at bringing him back to The Valley, where he scored 11 goals in the second tier in the 2019/20 campaign.

Charlton’s proximity to his current home, as well as the fact that he’s played there before, may well put them in pole position for his signature, but there will no doubt be plenty of interest from other clubs after he grabbed 12 goals in the third-tier last time out whilst on loan with Ipswich Town.

Meanwhile, higher up on Wednesday’s list of targets, is young Everton starlet, Tom Cannon, who has been flying at youth level for the Toffees and may be allowed to leave on loan.

The Star understands that – as per reports elsewhere – the Owls are indeed interested in bringing him to Hillsborough, but that there are intricacies at play that mean it’s not an easy deal to get done.

