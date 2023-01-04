‘It’s possible’ - Sheffield Wednesday boss talks defensive transfers in January window

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says that their defensive problems have been eased as the January transfer window opens.

The Owls lost both Ben Heneghan, who is out for the season, and Michael Ihiekwe to long term injuries last year as Moore’s backline was dealt a heavy blow, especially given that Akin Famewo was still out of action at the time and Dominic Iorfa picked up an injury before the end of the year.

It felt like a new centre back was a must-have acquisition for Wednesday as the window opened up.

Now though, with Famewo – who made his Hillsborough debut on Monday – back in action, and Iorfa already back in training as he draws closer to being available, the Owls boss has plenty of options – including Liam Palmer and Reece James who have played fantastically alongside Mark McGuinness.

When asked if the return of a couple of centre backs changes plans to bring in a defender, Moore told The Star, “It’s possible, because we’ve got Dom, we’ve got Macca, and now Akin - so we’ve got those three, but the other two in Ben and Icky are more long-term. That leave us with three out-and-out central defenders, then we’ve got Reece and Palms who have come in there and done an excellent job.

“We can look at it. There is no special decision to be made in terms of bringing one in, but we’re looking at it… With Dom coming back, and Akin, it does ease those problems in those defensive positions.”

Wednesday have a break from League One action now, but face Newcastle United in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Darren Moore doesn't want a busy transfer window for Sheffield Wednesday. (Harriet Massey)

