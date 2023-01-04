Sheffield Wednesday are casting their net wide across the country as they look for potential options to bolster their defence – and AFC Bournemouth’s James Hill has caught their eye.

The Star revealed recently that Burnley defender, Luke McNally, was one name that had come up on their list of potential targets given his lack of game time over in Lancashire, but it’s thought that Darren Moore is being thorough when it comes to assessing who may be available.

As per rumours circulating this week regarding former Owls loanee, Aden Flint, it is understood that Wednesday are looking at him as another prospective signing this month – he’s another player out of favour at his current club, Stoke City, that could be available.

Hill, meanwhile, is another possible route that Moore could go down should a deal be on the cards, with the 20-year-old England youth international desperate for some first team football having found it hard to come by since joining the Bournemouth in a deal reportedly worth around £1m a year ago.

He played 31 times for Fleetwood Town as a teenager before his move to Bournemouth, and is seen as an exciting young talent.

Wednesday’s defensive concerns have eased recently following the return of Akin Famewo from injury and the news that Dominic Iorfa is back in training, however Moore has said that it’s still a position that they’re looking at.

Should Mark McGuinness return to Cardiff City from his loan, as is feared by many supporters, then they will certainly be in the market to replace him in the heart of Wednesday’s backline.

