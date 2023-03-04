Peterborough United striker, Ricky-Jade Jones, looked set to miss the trip to Sheffield Wednesday – but it would appear he’s made a quick recovery.

The 21-year-old forward limped off in the 0-0 draw with Charlton Athletic earlier in the week and it was thought that – given the lack of time before their Hillsborough visit – he’d be out of contention while he recovered.

It’s been confirmed, however, that he was back in training towards the end of this week, with Dan Butler also set to return after he missed out on the trip to the Valley.

Peterborough gave an update on their availability ahead of the visit to S6, saying, “Posh striker Ricky-Jade Jones was expected to miss the game after he was forced to leave the field against the Addicks with a knee injury, but he trained on Thursday and is expected to travel with Darren Ferguson and his squad to Hillsborough.

“Dan Butler missed the game with Charlton due to illness, but should recover while Josh Knight will serve the first of a three-match ban after his red card on Tuesday evening. Emmanuel Fernandez could be added to the squad to provide additional defensive cover.”

Wednesday, meanwhile, don’t have any fresh injury concerns with Reece James likely to return to the matchday squad – however it’s still too soon for Mallik Wilks as he continues his road to recovery with a calf injury.

The Owls and the Posh face off at 3pm this afternoon as Darren Moore’s side seek to extend their lengthy unbeaten run even further.

