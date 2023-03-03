Sheffield Wednesday will have over 4,500 fans attending their big game against Barnsley this month after ticket details were revealed.

The Owls will almost certainly sell out their allocation for the South Yorkshire derby set for March 21st, with thousands of Wednesdayites set to descend on Oakwell for the 8pm kick off.

It was confirmed on Friday that Wednesday’s full allocation for the all-ticket game is 4,635 - and there is expected to be close to a full house in Barnsley as the Reds also continue their push for promotion up out of League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket sales will begin on Monday at 9am.

Wednesday will be hoping to still be top of the table by the time that games rolls around in a few weeks’ time, while Barnsley are currently sixth and six points clear of seventh placed Wycombe Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad