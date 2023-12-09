News you can trust since 1887
'Destroyer' 'The saviour' - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as horrific away form ends at Stoke City

Sheffield Wednesday have won away from home - this is not a drill.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 9th Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT

After six straight defeats, and a long run of poor form on the road, the Owls struck late against Stoke City in a very tough afternoon at the bet365 stadium against Stoke City.

Anthony Musaba's finish at the death was enough to give them all three points after Cameron Dawson had come to the rescue with a second half penalty save, and now Danny Röhl's side are finally off the bottom of the Championship table.

Here's how we rated them on a slog of an afternoon in Stoke:

The saviour on the day for Wednesday, coming up trumps in the second half to keep out Mmaee's penalty and keep it at 0-0. Made another good save early in the second half, too.

1. Cameron Dawson - 8

Brought in to replace the injured Dominic Iorfa, Palmer very steady at right back in a solid showin. By no means the most impactful performance of his Owls career, but a good outing on his first start under Röhl.

2. Liam Palmer - 6

Carrying on his solid form, Diaby was often right where he needed to be. There were occasions where he got caught napping, though, and one venture forward saw him cross the ball out of play.

3. Bambo Diaby - 6

Aside from an early mistake Bernard was a classy operator once again for Wednesday. Showed strong positional play and tried to get them up the pitch when he could.

4. Di’Shon Bernard - 7

Aside from an early mistake Bernard was a classy operator once again for Wednesday. Showed strong positional play and tried to get them up the pitch when he could.

