Barry Bannan is back out on the grass training at Sheffield Wednesday’s Middlewood Road training ground as his comeback from a muscular leg injury continues.

The Owls skipper has missed their last two matches having hobbled out of a win over Port Vale at the turn of the year.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore has been careful not to put any sort of timescale on Bannan’s recovery other than to say a week ago that they believed the issue would keep him out for less than a month.

Barry Bannan was seen completing some training drills at Sheffield Wednesday's training ground.

In what is described as a safety-first approach to the comeback, Bannan was pictured in training at the club’s Middlewood Road base this week.

Completing some light ball work exercises away from the rest of the squad, the Scot looked to be moving comfortably enough.

Asked for an update on the Owls’ skipper’s condition during his pre-Wycombe Wanderers press call, manager Darren Moore seemed optimistic but stressed there was no rush to get him out onto the field and that a cautious approach would be taken to ensure there is no further recurrence of the problem.

He said: “We’re not putting any pressure on Baz, we’re just allowing him and the medical team to continue doing his rehabilitation work.

“The signs look really good with him, which is great.”

Elsewhere in a video published by the club on Friday afternoon, long-time absentee Ben Heneghan was seen doing some work on the grass, though his comeback is thought to be a long way off if it arrives this season.

