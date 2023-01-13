The Scotland international has been the subject of a not-so-secret pursuit by his former club Hearts in recent weeks, with Moore pleading for boss Robbie Nielson to give him a call to discuss the matter rather than playing it out in public.
The call came through sharpish, it seems.
“I had a phone call from Robbie about 40 minutes after the press conference last week,” Moore said. I had a really good chat and I get on with him really well. It was a good chat and I understand the situation.
There is speculation over what happens when Paterson’s contract runs out in the summer, with Hearts having dmitted they have made enquiries over a pre-contract deal. Asked directly whether he sees Paterson staying at Wednesday beyond the January transfer window, Moore said: “That’s the only thing I see at this moment in time.
“He’s with us, he’s in the building and he’s staying put. I don’t see any reason or anything outside of that to talk about.
“If I did feel there was anything to discuss or allude to, I would do, but there isn’t. Robbie and I had a great chat last week after the press conference, he’s doing great work up there and that’s all I’ve got to say.
MORE: “To look him in the face..” Sheffield Wednesday boss responds to Alex Mighten cut and Nottingham Forest frustration
“He’s experienced, he’s headstrong, focused. When he steps in to perform his work ethic and desire is really good and he has wonderful respect from the group.
“I see no problem with Pato in terms of where he’s at and understanding the situation. I understand the situation and it doesn’t come in as a distraction with where we’re at.
Negotiations over a new contract for Paterson were shelved last year. Could they be revisted?
“He’s open to it,” Moore said. “That’s something that is dealt with internally at the football club.
MORE: ‘Technicality’ still holding up Sheffield Wednesday Mark McGuinness saga as Cardiff City clarify situation
“For Callum and for where we’re at for the moment, we’re remaining professional and respecting the situation. I can’t talk about all the possibilities because that would be me surmising.
“We won’t get distracted and we’ll keep our heads focused.”