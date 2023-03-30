News you can trust since 1887
Supercomputer predicts Sheffield Wednesday’s final points tally and promotion fate compared to Plymouth, Ipswich, Barnsley, Bolton and Derby

Sheffield Wednesday saw their winless run extended to four games after a 2-2 draw with Cheltenham Town.

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 16:45 BST

Darren Moore demanded improvement in concentration levels after Sheffield Wednesday failed to win for the fourth-straight game after a 2-2 draw at Cheltenham Town on Wednesday night.

The Owls came from two goals down to rescue a point, after back-to-back losses against Forest Green Rovers and Barnsley as well as a a 1-1 with Bolton Wanderers on March 17.

Aidan Keena and Alfie May put the in-form Robins in command with two goals in seven minutes before Aden Flint and Lee Gregory responded for the visitors, who also struck the post the final minute as they came close to a dramatic victory.

“We have been solid generally, but the goals are down to concentration and taking our eyes off it really,” said Moore. “We have to make sure we get back to our concentration levels because if we are keeping clean sheets, we know we can score goals.

“That’s the bit I am looking at. All of the goals conceded in recent games, bar probably one of them, have been lapses in concentration so we’ll be looking at that and getting the boys as a group to focus on that more.

“We did show the fighting spirit expected from Sheffield Wednesday to make it a more positive end to the game. We wanted a response from Sunday (1-0 defeat at Forest Green), which was unacceptable and the performance was certainly better.”

Following the clash, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final League One table will look come May...

Predicted points - 32

1. 24th: Forest Green Rovers

Predicted points - 32

Predicted points - 38

2. 23rd: Cambridge United

Predicted points - 38

Predicted points - 39

3. 22nd: Morecambe

Predicted points - 39

Predicted points - 41

4. 21st: Accrington Stanley

Predicted points - 41

Darren Moore