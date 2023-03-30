Sheffield Wednesday saw their winless run extended to four games after a 2-2 draw with Cheltenham Town.

The Owls came from two goals down to rescue a point, after back-to-back losses against Forest Green Rovers and Barnsley as well as a a 1-1 with Bolton Wanderers on March 17.

Aidan Keena and Alfie May put the in-form Robins in command with two goals in seven minutes before Aden Flint and Lee Gregory responded for the visitors, who also struck the post the final minute as they came close to a dramatic victory.

“We have been solid generally, but the goals are down to concentration and taking our eyes off it really,” said Moore. “We have to make sure we get back to our concentration levels because if we are keeping clean sheets, we know we can score goals.

“That’s the bit I am looking at. All of the goals conceded in recent games, bar probably one of them, have been lapses in concentration so we’ll be looking at that and getting the boys as a group to focus on that more.

“We did show the fighting spirit expected from Sheffield Wednesday to make it a more positive end to the game. We wanted a response from Sunday (1-0 defeat at Forest Green), which was unacceptable and the performance was certainly better.”

Following the clash, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final League One table will look come May...

1 . 24th: Forest Green Rovers Predicted points - 32 Photo Sales

2 . 23rd: Cambridge United Predicted points - 38 Photo Sales

3 . 22nd: Morecambe Predicted points - 39 Photo Sales

4 . 21st: Accrington Stanley Predicted points - 41 Photo Sales