That’s according to the man himself, who watched on with pride as his players were offered a defiant ovation from the travelling supporters following a fourth match on the spin without victory.
A spirited last 20 minutes saw the Owls rescue a point from the ding-dong thriller in Gloucestershire having been 2-0 down.
And Moore’s message to Wednesday’s supporters was simple; stick with it.
“They’ve seen we're fighting,” Moore told The Star. “And we’ll continue to fight. Aside from Sunday [defeat at Forest Green Rovers] – I was the first to say that – we’ve been fighting. It won’t stop.
“To the fans, please continue what you’ve been doing, because you’ve been magnificent. When you look at it, we’ve managed to change a mindset and culture at this football club not just this season but over the two years we have been here.
“We couldn’t have done what we’ve done this season without them [the fans]. The away support applauded the players tonight because they saw things we didn’t see on Sunday.
“We will give that again on Saturday in front of our large Hillsborough fanbase [v Lincoln City]. I don’t look towards the end of the season, I look at one game at a time.
“Let’s approach Saturday together. We need the fans. Stay strong with us. They will stay strong, they’ve been magnificent.”