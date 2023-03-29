News you can trust since 1887
“Frazzled” “Offered little” Sheffield Wednesday ratings after a point at Cheltenham Town

Sheffield Wednesday were under-par for much of a draw at Cheltenham Town - coming from behind to earn a scrappy point.

By Alex Miller
Published 29th Mar 2023, 21:59 BST

Papering over the cracks? A sign of scrap in a team that has shown plenty of it this season?

Let’s hope it’s a turning point.

Ratings from Gloucestershire.

Back in for his first appearance in League One football since December - it was another ballsy call from Moore. The veteran stopper repaid him in kind from the off, making a classy save to deny May’s effort before sticking out a fist to stop Keena. Will have wanted to do better for the second.

Back in for his first appearance in League One football since December - it was another ballsy call from Moore. The veteran stopper repaid him in kind from the off, making a classy save to deny May’s effort before sticking out a fist to stop Keena. Will have wanted to do better for the second. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis

Shuffled inside to the back three, Palmer yet again showed his versatility. Had his work cut out as Cheltenham came on strong and was carded for an act on petulance on 39 minutes and made an important challenge on Sercombe soon after.

Shuffled inside to the back three, Palmer yet again showed his versatility. Had his work cut out as Cheltenham came on strong and was carded for an act on petulance on 39 minutes and made an important challenge on Sercombe soon after. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis

Pulled into the heart of the back three in place of Flint, he did well to read a couple of Cheltenham attacks, using his pace. On the ball there were moments of concern and he got his feet in a muddle for Keena’s goal and looked all at sea for large periods.

Pulled into the heart of the back three in place of Flint, he did well to read a couple of Cheltenham attacks, using his pace. On the ball there were moments of concern and he got his feet in a muddle for Keena’s goal and looked all at sea for large periods. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis

A couple of lapses on the ball caused half-issues for Wednesday in their own third. Produced a stinging cross on 34 minutes and a moment of real quality to find Smith at the back post as the second half yawned open. Clattered by Broom a moment or two later but recovered.

A couple of lapses on the ball caused half-issues for Wednesday in their own third. Produced a stinging cross on 34 minutes and a moment of real quality to find Smith at the back post as the second half yawned open. Clattered by Broom a moment or two later but recovered. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis

