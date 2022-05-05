Neil has been at the club since February when he was named as Lee Johnson's replacement, and has done an impressive job in recent months – with the club going on a 13-game unbeaten run that secured them a fifth-place finish and the setup the semifinal with the Owls.

His counterpart at Hillsborough is anticipating a tough encounter – and knows how high the stakes are.

Speaking to the media, Moore said, “It's two very good games for us and Sunderland, we go head-to-head – and they are games we are ready for. The stakes are high for both clubs and we know the size of the challenge. It’s a wonderful advert for League One football, and I’m sure it will be a great encounter on Friday.

“I’m looking forward to it. All you can do is stay efficient and consistent with what we’re trying to do. We’re always looking to improve and that doesn’t change now we’re in the play-offs. As a manager you’re always thinking on your feet and reacting to situations and that’s no different with these two games.”

He also added, “It’s two in-form teams with in-form players going head-to-head. We have talented individuals, Sunderland have talented individuals, and we are ready to play. It bodes well for a great game of football. Both squads have players that have played at a high level and they have a manager in Alex Neil who has instilled belief in the place."