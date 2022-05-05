The Owls take on the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light on Friday evening, and as things stand have no fresh injury concerns other than the question marks over Barry Bannan after he was substituted during the 4-1 win over Portsmouth.

Wednesday have had their fair share of injury issues over the course of the 2021/22 campaign, and they’re hoping that the club’s captain will be able to make an appearance in the North East tomorrow night – they could also welcome Harlee Dean back into the equation, and Josh Windass is battling it out for a starting berth.

Moore, who said that the rest of the squad are ‘fine’ ahead of the game against the Black Cats, did give some information on those that are either on the brink of a return or just got back – even though he would not be drawn on Bannan’s situation.

Here’s what he had to say…

Dominic Iorfa and Ciaran Brennan

“Ciaran Brennan has been back in training this week, which is great. It’s good to have him back.

“I think the only outstanding one now - and we expect him back in a few days - is Dominic Iorfa.

“Over the next couple of days we can try and get Dom back on the grass, and get some training volume into him, then we can go from there.”

Harlee Dean

Harlee’s been training, and he’s been building his training programme up. As the days have gone by he’s looking ever stronger and fitter - he’s getting back to the levels that we want him to get to. He’s been fine.

Josh Windass

“I don’t think there’s any doubt in being able to play minutes… The question is more about when he can start, really.