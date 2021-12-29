The Owls haven’t played since the 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra on December 11th due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Middlewood Road, but do look set to return to action on Thursday night when they make the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland do have a few positive cases within their ranks, but according to the Sunderland Echo there are no fresh ones for the group of players that picked up a 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers earlier in the week.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon, Johnson said, “I'm really pleased the game is on, especially for the fans… It's a really good time to have a big game like this, there's a lot of love back in the room after some good performances, and we'll need that.

“Every supporter will earn this win if we can get it, because we're going to need that energy and extra push in that last 20 minutes in particular.”

Both the Black Cats and the Owls will be tested again before the game on Thursday night, but it certainly looks as though Darren Moore’s side will finally get the opportunity to try and extend their 12-game unbeaten run.

Wednesday won the last meeting of the sides 3-0 earlier in the year, but Sunderland haven’t lost a league game since that night at Hillsborough last month and are currently eight without defeat.