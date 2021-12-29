Wednesday have had their fair share of injuries over the course of the 2021/22 campaign, but could have plenty of their players back available against the Black Cats following the forced break brought along by a Covid-19 outbreak at Middlewood Road.

The same can’t be said for their opponents, however, who have been dealt a heavy blow this week with confirmation of a serious hamstring injury for Broadhead that was sustained during their 5-1 defeat against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about the Everton loanee, Johnson said, “It’s a bad one for Nathan… I would say it will be a minimum of three months, but it could be the season.”

The 23-year-old joins the likes of Aiden McGeady, Niall Huggins, Luke O'Nien, and Jordan Willis who are all out for a considerable period of time, while Aiden O'Brien, Jordan Willis and Ellis Taylor all tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

The Owls haven’t been in action for around three weeks now as they prepare to make the trip up north to the Stadium of Light, but will be hoping to get back out on the field if all goes well ahead of Thursday night.

Wednesday and Sunderland are set to lock horns at 7.45pm tomorrow evening as Darren Moore’s side look to make it 13 games without defeat in League One and potentially climb back into the Play-Off places with a win.