The former Premier League clubs will battle it out over two legs, with the first fixture taking place at the Stadium of Light before the deciding match at Hillsborough.

Both teams are in red-hot form heading into the mouth-watering clash.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory celebrates his goal against Sunderland earlier this season with Dennis Adeniran.

Sunderland, now managed by Alex Neil, are on a 13-match unbeaten run while the Owls have won six of their last eight games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday kicks off at 7.45pm on Friday.

The first leg will be played at the Stadium of Light and the return fixture will take place at Hillsborough on Monday (7.45pm kick-off).

Is Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Coverage starts at 7pm.

How else can I follow the match?

As ever, The Star’s Sheffield Wednesday reporters Joe Crann and Alex Miller will be at the match.

Follow them on Twitter to stay up to date: @YesWeCrann and @AlexMiller91

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday odds

Sunderland – 6/4

Draw – 11/5

Sheffield Wednesday – 17/10

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday team news

Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan has been an almost ever-present this season but was substituted off against Portsmouth last time out after picking up an injury.

Sunderland’s Nathan Broadhead was also injured in their final match of the regular season.

Owls defender Harlee Dean could return after missing out against Pompey.

Josh Windass claimed an assist off the bench in that match as he stepped up his return from injury.