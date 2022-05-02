Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland sweat on key figures as huge play-off game looms

The Owls picked up a big 4-1 win over Portsmouth at Hillsborough on Saturday, however there was a twinge of regret as the game came to an end following an injury to club captain, Barry Bannan.

Bannan did look to be moving ok during the post-match lap of honour in S6, but Darren Moore said afterwards that it was too early to say how serious his knock may or may not be.

Meanwhile, for the Black Cats, they saw their match-winner against Morecambe, Nathan Broadhead, substituted for an ailment of his own on Saturday, and they finished the game with no recognised strikers on the field.

Both Moore and Alex Neil will be hoping that the pair can make a full recovery in time for this weekend’s game at the Stadium of Light, however they may be forced to make a call for this game in order to make sure that Bannan and Broadhead will be available for the second leg, and potentially the final that follows.

We’ll find out more in the next couple of days whether either side has growing concerns on the injury front, but the two managers will be desperate to have as many players as possible at their disposal going into two huge games at the Stadium of Light and Hillsborough.

Wednesday could have Harlee Dean back in contention after his recent calf issue, while Josh Windass will be hoping to put his hand up for a starting berth after making his return to action last week.