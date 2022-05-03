Sheffield Wednesday reveal latest accounts - big losses, but wages drop by a massive £9m

After the drama of last year with late accounts and unpaid wages, the Owls appear to be on top of things this time around, but the financial effects of the pandemic were clear to see as they saw their match receipts and associated turnover fall to £7,894,000 from £15,123,000 – meaning that the loss for the year - before taxation - is £25,780,000, even more than the £24,084,000 that was lost in 2020.