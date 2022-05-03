Why Sheffield Wednesday’s Sunderland ticket allocation is only for 2,000 fans

It’s a game that could welcome the biggest play-off attendance ever over two legs as Wednesday and the Black Cats go into battle for a spot at Wembley later this month, but neither will be given too hefty an allocation in terms of away tickets.

As per the rules set down by the EFL, teams have to give 2,000 tickets to the away team – or 10% of their capacity based on the stadium – for their leg of the play-offs, but anything above that is at their own discretion.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s understood that the leg at Hillsborough will see the same amount of tickets given to Sunderland, with both teams looking to sell more tickets to their own fans than give more than what is required to those travelling with the opposition.

Wednesday had over 33,000 in S6 over the weekend as they went on to beat Portsmouth 4-1, selling as many tickets as they were allowed on the day, including the lower part of the Leppings Lane end. They’ll be hoping to do that again this weekend.

As for Sunderland, the Stadium of Light holds 48,707 people at full capacity, and they appear to be hopeful of selling upwards of 46,000 tickets to their own fans, hence the seemingly reciprocal decision between the clubs to offer just 2,000 to the other.

The situation is by no means exclusive to this game, however, with Wycombe Wanderers also being given 2,028 tickets for the Dons’ 30,000-seater stadium this weekend.