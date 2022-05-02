Sunderland star makes Sheffield Wednesday observation before huge clash

The Black Cats and Owls are arguably the two biggest sides in League One this season, and 33,000+ are expected at the Stadium of Light on Friday and again at Hillsborough a few days later.

Both teams have picked up a big win against the other this season, with Wednesday winning 3-0 at home before losing 5-0 away – and Evans hopes his side can get the job done a second time.

As reported by the Sunderland Echo, the club’s skipper said, “Two great clubs, I have to say first and foremost, and it will be a really good occasion… The first game we were disappointed with ourselves and how we performed in that match.

“The second game was probably one of our better performances this season so we just have to try and take our form into it and try to do the job over these two legs.

"We’re in good form, we're confident and we believe we can beat anyone in this league with the way we are playing at the minute.

“Winning breeds confidence and we’re 13 games unbeaten so we’re on quite a bit of form at the minute.”

Corry Evans and his Sunderland teammates are out to beat Sheffield Wednesday.

“Yeah. Listen. we set out this season to get into the automatics so we are disappointed we didn’t achieve what we wanted to. At the same time we have another crack at it, albeit through the play-offs.

“We have to take the game to Sheffield Wednesday and try to get through to get to Wembley.”

Meanwhile, on the Black Cats’ loyal supporters, Evans said, “I’m sure they’ll be out in their numbers. Particularly at home as well they’ve been brilliant for us of late with us managing so many late goals, they are pushing us on.

“We’ll get the same backing I’m sure on Friday and it’ll be a great occasion. Obviously we’ll be looking to get a positive result at home, but we are quite good away from home as well. We’ve shown that of late that we can go away and keep clean sheets.