‘Haven’t achieved anything yet’ – Sheffield Wednesday take aim at Sunderland in battle of League One giants

The Owls’ 4-1 win over Portsmouth on Saturday secured a fourth place finish in League One and set up a monster tie with Sunderland over two legs – the first of which will take place on Friday evening.

Goals from Lee Gregory, Saido Berahino, Jordan Storey and George Byers got Hillsborough bouncing over the weekend, but Moore was quick to praise the entire group for their efforts in getting things over the line.

Speaking after the game, Moore said, “I never like to pick out individual performances but there were some outstanding candidates out there today... It’s credit to them all as a group, they have given everything for this cause over a long, demanding season. They can be proud of themselves.

“We have a oneness and unity at this football club, a real connection and that has helped us through. We are in the play-offs but we haven’t achieved anything yet, we must remain focused and completely on top of our game for the games to come.”

He also spoke about the upcoming game against the Black Cats, saying, “We wanted to finish in the top six and that’s what we have achieved and now the hard work starts again. The minute we wake up in the morning, the laptops are out, the focus is firmly on Sunderland.

“They are a very good side, they have changed their personnel, and Alex has done really well since taking charge. They are right in form and we know the level of the challenge but I am sure Sunderland will be saying the same thing. It’s two huge football clubs meeting in two huge games in front of full houses and I am really looking forward to what lays ahead.”

