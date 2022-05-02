Byers scored the fourth goal of the day to round off a terrific afternoon for the Owls at S6, with Darren Moore’s side picking up a 4-1 win over Portsmouth in front of a bumper crowd to secure the Owls’ place in this season’s League One play-offs, where they will face Sunderland for a spot in the final at Wembley.

Over 33,000 people turned up to watch the game in the sun, and the midfielder admitted that it was best atmosphere that he’s ever played in during his career.

Speaking to The Star after the game, the midfielder said, “The whole place was in blue and white, it was unreal. This is why I came to the club. I’ve played here before, and been on the wrong side of the fans, so you can only imagine what it’s like when they’re with you.

“They’ve been with us all season - and you want to strive to get the three points for them.

“The atmosphere was electric… Even when we went 1-0 down, they stayed with us - and we were always confident that we could come back and win the game.

“It’s the best atmosphere I’ve played in by a mile - the fans are unbelievable, it was packed out, I loved it.”

Sheffield Wednesday fans turned out in their numbers for the game against Portsmouth.