Sheffield Wednesday’s impressive win in the FA Youth Cup over Leicester City could see them come up against Chelsea in the next round.

Andy Holdsworth’s side pulled off a remarkable comeback against Leicester City on Friday night, coming from 2-0 down to pull off a 3-2 victory and book their spot in the fifth round of the competition.

Cian Flannery, Bailey Cadamarteri and Rio Shipston got the goals to secure the victory, and they will now be keeping a very close eye on next week’s game between Cambridge United and the Blues – with the Owls travelling to whoever is the victor.

The two sides are due to face off on January 19th at the Abbey Stadium, and though the Premier League outfit’s academy are the obvious favourites for the tie, it’s a tournament that is not short of surprise results.

It’s the second year in a row that Holdsworth’s team have made it into the last 16 of the competition, and they’ll be desperate to try and keep the run going whoever they come up against in the next round of fixtures.

Cadamarteri and Shipston are the Owls’ joint top scorers in the Youth Cup this season with two goals each, while Flannery and Sean Fusire have got their other two so far.

They have so far beaten Burton Albion, Derby County, Barnsley, and now Leicester en route to the fifth round, and will now be looking forward to the prospect of testing themselves against one of the best youth academies on the planet if they can avoid the banana skin of Cambridge next week.

