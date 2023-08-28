Young Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Bailey Cadamarteri, has only just turned 18, but this season is playing at U21 level for the second season in a row.

His first campaign up from the U18s didn’t quite go to plan as he scored five goals before having to undergo a double hernia operation that cut short his campaign, however he’s started the 2023/24 season like a house on fire.

The talented young forward has already equalled his tally from last time out after just three matches, and is determined to get more as the weeks pass by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been alright getting back on the goal trail!” Cadamarteri said with a smile when speaking to The Star. “I only got five last season, so it’s nice to equal that in the first three games, it’s been a good start...

“It was a difficult summer, and a lot went into it mentally given that I was out for so long. You just want to get back playing football with the boys, but at the end of the day it’s a long road and I made it. I want to thank all the guys at Altius Healthcare in Manchester who helped me get back fit and strong – I feel stronger than ever…

“It’s always going to be hard playing against older and bigger players, but it’s the adaptation that matters, but as a 16-year-old I was in the U18s, and now I’m an 18-year-old in the U21s and I’ve scored goals – it’s been that bit easier because I’ve developed earlier and I’m physically strong for my age.”

There was also high praise for his teammates, no doubt a big reason why he decided to stick around and sign a pro deal at Middlewood Road, and he thinks that their togetherness as a team bodes well going forward.

He went on to say, “It’s a great group, we’re all really proud of each other and also want the best for each other - and I think that shows in the way we play, in terms of the team chemistry. I think being able to play the way we do, and outplay teams like this, is because we’ve been together quite a while.”