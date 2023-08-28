Xisco questioned on Sheffield Wednesday concerns after nightmare start to the season

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, was asked when he was concerned about the club’s situation after four straight defeats.

The Owls are the only team in the English Football League without a point to their name after the weekend just gone, and things don’t get any easier in the comings weeks as they take on the likes of Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough - the latter two coming after the international break.

This week Wednesday do have a slight break from league action as they play host to Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup, and they’ll be desperate to at least get a bit of a winning feeling back after losses to Hull City, Preston North End and Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a worrying place to be in, bottom of the table, and the Wednesday boss was asked about the state of things after their latest defeat. There’s one area in particular that he wants to try and fix.

“This is the Championship, and it’ll be all season,” Xisco replied when The Star asked if he was concerned about the club’s form. “The first thing that we need to improve, and I’ll say it again, is the clean sheets. You can’t receive goals every game, because it means you need to score two as a minimum…

We need to stop some situations, and we need to understand how we can not lose our games. Today we lost our game, the opponent didn’t beat us. We lost it because of mistakes, and in the Championship they will score if you make these mistakes.”