Leeds United linked with Premier League man days before Sheffield Wednesday encounter

Leeds United are looking to bolster their ranks further before they face Sheffield Wednesday shortly after the transfer window closes.

Leeds United have reportedly made an approach for Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence. Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Owls and Yorkshire rivals, Leeds, will face off at Elland Road on Saturday in the first game after deadline day, and both teams are believed to be working hard to try and add to their ranks before it’s too late.

Today it has been reported that Daniel Farke’s side are ‘in talks’ with Tottenham Hotspur over a loan move for English youth international, Djed Spence, and the fullback could be available on a temporary basis for the course of the 2023/24 campaign.

Sky Sports also stated that they are in discussions over a possible deal for Ghanian international, Joseph Paintsil, who currently plays for KRC Genk in Belgium, as well as Leicester City defender, Luke Thomas.

Meanwhile, Wednesday boss, Xisco, has explained that they’re also looking to the Premier League for potential new additions before 11pm on Friday September 1st when the window slams shut, though at this point no names have been given.

The two sides face off at Elland Road at 3pm on Saturday, and any new players that wish to feature in that game will have to be registered with the league by midday on Friday – any late additions on deadline day would have to wait until after the international break.