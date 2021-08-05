Kamberi was snapped up as a loan signing from FC St. Gallen in Switzerland recently, coming in to add to Darren Moore’s strikeforce as he hunts for more goalscorers to aid their promotion push.

And while the 26-year-old began training with his new teammates last week after coming out of isolation, he was unable to make the matchday squad to face Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup as he awaited the documents required to be registered with the English Football League.

Now though, with a trip to Charlton Athletic on the horizon, The Star understands that the forward has now received the relevant documentation and is in contention to make his first Wednesday appearance on Saturday afternoon if Moore decides to name him in the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, there could also be another potential debut as young Theo Corbeanu looks to try and get things going with the Owls following his loan move from Wolverhampton Wanderers – another player who’s been brought in to try and get some goals.

In other news, the club are still working hard on getting a deal done with regards to signing free agent, Marvin Johnson, although only time will tell if/when his move to Hillsborough gets finalised. He would become Wednesday’s 10th senior signing of the summer if it were to get completed in the next day or so.

Another Sheffield Wednesday deal imminent as Owls look to wrap up move