Barry Bannan makes defiant statement about his Sheffield Wednesday future

Bannan, who is one of the longest-serving players at the club now, has been linked with an exit from Hillsborough following the Owls’ relegation into League One – however the man himself insists that he’s going nowhere.

The 31-year-old joined Wednesday back in 2015, and has been a consistent performer in the heart of the midfield. Last season he was handed the captain’s armband by Garry Monk, and now Darren Moore has confirmed that he will once again skipper the Owls in 2021/22.

The likes of Swansea City and Brentford have reportedly shown an interest in the former Aston Villa man, but Bannan is adamant that he’s got to play his part in righting the wrongs of last season’s tough campaign in the Championship.

When asked if he’d still be in S6 by the time the transfer window closes at the end of the month, he told The Star, “Yeah… I’m sure I’ll be here. I’ve got a job to do in getting the team back to the Championship, and I’m looking forward to doing that.”

He also went on to add, “I’ve been the leader of the team, I’ve been here for so long, and getting relegated is never nice - especially in my first season as captain.

“I took it personally and it wasn’t a good feeling. I feel that I owe it to the club and fans to get them back to the Championship.”