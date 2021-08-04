The Star first revealed the Owls interest in Johnson last month, and it was also reported that the 30-year-old had undergone a medical for the club ahead of his proposed switch.

Now, on the back of yesterday’s unveiling of George Byers, The Star understands that Johnson could well be next, with just the finer details of his move being ironed out as Darren Moore continues to try and bolster his troops for the 2021/22 campaign.

It’s thought that a Johnson announcement could now be imminent if everything goes to plan, and the hopes will no doubt be to try and get him through the door and registered in time for this weekend’s League One opener against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Moore and his recruitment team have been incredibly busy over the summer as he looks to try and replace the plethora of players that departed following relegation from the Championship, and fans have so far been very impressed with the standard of what’s come in.

With Johnson playing 42 games for Middlesborough in the second tier last season, he looks like another player that Moore has persuaded to drop down a level in order to be part of the Wednesday project, and the wide player could prove to be an exciting signing for the Owls as they seek an immediate escape from League One at the first time of asking.