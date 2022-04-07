This weekend the Owls take on Bolton Wanderers, and depending on their result – and the results of those around them – they could end up fifth and four points clear of seventh place, or just as easily find themselves outside of the top six altogether again.

With six games left to play, things could still change a lot.

And because of how close things are, it’s now more important than ever to stay grounded and not be deterred by a single result – good or bad.

It’s something that Darren Moore has been preaching ever since his arrival at Wednesday, and it’s something that he has tried to get across to his players as well. Don’t get too highs, and don’t get too low with the lows.

Given the upcoming weeks, I think we’d all be better off singing from that hymn sheet as well.

Wednesday could lose to Bolton this weekend, after all their away form hasn’t been great, but it wouldn’t be the end of the world. Nor would a win mean that the Play-Offs are a dead cert and that we can all book our trains to Wembley.

Sheffield Wednesday have six big games left to play.

As the old cliché goes, there’s still a lot of football to be played.

And it doesn’t help that it’s probably going to need a whopping points tally to secure a Play-Off spot this year. Usually if you hit the 74-point mark then you’re pretty safe – Wednesday are on 72 points and there are still 18 points up for grabs.

This promotion race has got plenty of twists and turns left in it, and things may not go the Owls’ way, but one thing that is for sure is that nobody will be looking forward to facing Wednesday right now, and they certainly seem to have found form at the right time.

Bolton and MK Dons away are important games, but not make or break – we’re not quite there yet.